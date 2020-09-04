Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) PT Set at $10.00 by Raymond James

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) received a $10.00 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 85.53% from the company’s current price.

CRON has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.68. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 1,729.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cronos Group news, insider Todd Kevin Abraham acquired 15,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cronos Group by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cronos Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 116,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Cronos Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

