Critical Survey: Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) & Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTRQ)

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) and Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvectra has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Orthofix Medical and Nuvectra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nuvectra 0 1 0 0 2.00

Orthofix Medical currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.18%. Given Orthofix Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than Nuvectra.

Profitability

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Nuvectra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical -5.22% 2.47% 1.60% Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Nuvectra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical $459.95 million 1.23 -$28.46 million $1.47 19.94 Nuvectra $48.83 million 0.01 -$48.13 million N/A N/A

Orthofix Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvectra.

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats Nuvectra on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc., a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures. The Spinal Implants segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Orthofix Extremities segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

