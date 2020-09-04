Critical Contrast: Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) vs. Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Alkermes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics $182.24 million 19.24 -$356.39 million ($1.31) -10.34 Alkermes $1.17 billion 2.22 -$196.62 million $0.07 234.00

Alkermes has higher revenue and earnings than Amicus Therapeutics. Amicus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alkermes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Alkermes shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Alkermes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alkermes has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and Alkermes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78 Alkermes 1 8 1 0 2.00

Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $20.28, indicating a potential upside of 49.65%. Alkermes has a consensus price target of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 20.88%. Given Amicus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amicus Therapeutics is more favorable than Alkermes.

Profitability

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Alkermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics -129.10% -65.53% -36.94% Alkermes -10.87% 4.47% 2.66%

Summary

Alkermes beats Amicus Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease. The company has a strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize Galafold as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease, as well as a research and development collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania to develop AAV gene therapies. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability. It is also developing BIIB098, a monomethyl fumarate, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat relapsing forms of MS; ALKS 3831 to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 4230, an engineered fusion protein that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy; and ALKS 5461 for the treatment of depressive disorders. The company has collaboration agreements with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V., Janssen Pharmaceutica Inc, and Janssen Pharmaceutica International; license agreement with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; and license and collaboration agreement with Biogen Swiss Manufacturing GmbH. It also has a research collaboration with Clovis Oncology, Inc. to evaluate ALKS 4230 in combination with Clovis rucaparib, a PARP inhibitor and lucitanib, an investigational tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

