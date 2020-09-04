Critical Comparison: Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) & Telefonica Brasil (OTCMKTS:VIV)

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) and Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and Telefonica Brasil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $14.44 million 9.30 $1.14 million $0.07 126.43 Telefonica Brasil $10.98 billion 1.41 $1.27 billion $0.69 13.32

Telefonica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Telefonica Brasil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Crexendo has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonica Brasil has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Telefonica Brasil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 7.02% 28.12% 14.05% Telefonica Brasil 10.29% 6.31% 4.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Crexendo and Telefonica Brasil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Telefonica Brasil 0 1 5 0 2.83

Crexendo currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.20%. Telefonica Brasil has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.70%. Given Telefonica Brasil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telefonica Brasil is more favorable than Crexendo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Telefonica Brasil shares are held by institutional investors. 75.5% of Crexendo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising Internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. Telefônica Brasil S.A. markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and telesales. The company was formerly known as Telecomunicações de São Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to Telefônica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Telefônica Brasil S.A. is a subsidiary of SP Telecomunicações Participações Ltda.

