Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,637,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,469,730 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $23,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 63,030 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 559,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 880.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,792,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,609,839 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPG stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.62. 3,821,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,954. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $883.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 155.00%. The business had revenue of $190.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.60 million. Research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

