Credit Suisse Group Increases Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Price Target to $32.00

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDLA. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

NYSE MDLA opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.64. Medallia has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $40.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $91,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,795,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,866,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $864,487.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,752,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,775,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,657,960 shares of company stock valued at $50,570,057 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medallia by 325.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Medallia by 1,872.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Medallia by 210.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medallia by 213.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Medallia during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

