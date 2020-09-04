Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the July 30th total of 19,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crawford & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Crawford & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of Crawford & Company stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,868. Crawford & Company has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $388.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Crawford & Company had a positive return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crawford & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Crawford & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

