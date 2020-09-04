Craig Hallum Upgrades Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Buy

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has $75.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.33.

Shares of AMBA stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,645. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $58,180.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,381.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $82,005.00. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 658.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

