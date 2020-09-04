Craig Hallum Boosts Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Price Target to $8.00

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) had its price target boosted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners cut Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.17. Vuzix has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vuzix will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vuzix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Vuzix by 263.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 65,126 shares during the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

