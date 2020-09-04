Craig Baker Sells 74,503 Shares of PTB Group Ltd. (ASX:PTB) Stock

PTB Group Ltd. (ASX:PTB) insider Craig Baker sold 74,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.54), for a total transaction of A$56,175.26 ($40,125.19).

Craig Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PTB Group alerts:

On Friday, August 28th, Craig Baker sold 75,497 shares of PTB Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.53), for a total transaction of A$56,169.77 ($40,121.26).

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.59.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd.

About PTB Group

PTB Group Limited engages in aviation business in Australia/PNG/New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Europe. It operates through four segments: PTB, PT USA, PT Leasing, and IAP. The company repairs, overhauls, sells, hires, rents, and leases Pratt & Whitney PT6A and Honeywell TPE331 turbine engines; maintains related engines under contract; and trades in aircraft, jet aircraft engines, airframes, and related parts.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for PTB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.