CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the July 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. 28,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.41.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

