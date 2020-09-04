COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

COVTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised COVESTRO AG/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. COVESTRO AG/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of COVESTRO AG/S stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.56. COVESTRO AG/S has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $26.55.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. COVESTRO AG/S had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that COVESTRO AG/S will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COVESTRO AG/S Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

