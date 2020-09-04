Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 3,158.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $24,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $14.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.30. 6,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,555. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.47 and a 200-day moving average of $220.59. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $219,164.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total value of $1,307,187.99. Insiders sold a total of 188,750 shares of company stock worth $52,690,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COUP. Wedbush cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. FBN Securities increased their target price on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.30.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

