Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $381.00 to $400.00. The stock traded as high as $351.49 and last traded at $351.38, with a volume of 1773327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $347.66.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.29.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,889 shares of company stock worth $8,968,019. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 627,143 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $190,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $158.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.04 and its 200-day moving average is $312.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.