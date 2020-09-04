Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $405.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.42.

NASDAQ COST opened at $348.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $363.67.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,889 shares of company stock worth $8,968,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,387 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 939.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

