CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) VP Lisa Ruggles Sells 7,596 Shares

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $6,608,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $29.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $816.50. 3,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,881. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $939.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $801.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $691.69. The company has a quick ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $2,745,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CoStar Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 330.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 63.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 89,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 67.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.