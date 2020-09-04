Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Position Increased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXW. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 37.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,100,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,017,000 after acquiring an additional 840,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corecivic by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,157,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,143,000 after buying an additional 380,706 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Corecivic by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,573,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,578,000 after buying an additional 316,189 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corecivic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 186,221 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in Corecivic by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 314,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Corecivic alerts:

Corecivic stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,347. Corecivic Inc has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $18.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 7.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

CXW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 13,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $126,871.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,188.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.