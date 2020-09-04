Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $105.00 and last traded at $104.24, with a volume of 4370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.02.

The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Copart by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 57.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1,157.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Copart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

