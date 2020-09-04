Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $102.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day moving average is $84.67. Copart has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Copart’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Copart will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Copart by 57.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Copart by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 115.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.