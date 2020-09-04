Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $665-693 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $661.73 million.Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.00-$3.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cooper Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $336.17.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $306.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.73. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.76. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

In other Cooper Companies news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

