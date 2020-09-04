Conversion Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CVLB) Short Interest Down 15.6% in August

Conversion Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CVLB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the July 30th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVLB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. 348,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,425. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. Conversion Labs has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Conversion Labs news, Director Happy David Walters bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00. 41.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conversion Labs, Inc, an Internet-based direct response marketing company, licenses, acquires, creates, and sells various products to consumers worldwide. Its products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in foamer for thicker fuller hair; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune support; and PDF Simpli, a PDF conversion software.

