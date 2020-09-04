Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The stock has a market cap of $885.39 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

