Contrasting Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) & Corning Natural Gas (NYSE:CNIG)

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) and Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Crestwood Equity Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.1%. Corning Natural Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Crestwood Equity Partners pays out 25,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crestwood Equity Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Crestwood Equity Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

53.3% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Corning Natural Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.2% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of Corning Natural Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crestwood Equity Partners and Corning Natural Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crestwood Equity Partners -0.26% 5.18% 1.54% Corning Natural Gas 10.48% 9.56% 2.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crestwood Equity Partners and Corning Natural Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crestwood Equity Partners $3.18 billion 0.30 $285.10 million $0.01 1,309.00 Corning Natural Gas $35.54 million 1.46 $3.12 million N/A N/A

Crestwood Equity Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Corning Natural Gas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crestwood Equity Partners and Corning Natural Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crestwood Equity Partners 1 4 1 0 2.00 Corning Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus price target of $11.17, indicating a potential downside of 14.69%. Given Crestwood Equity Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crestwood Equity Partners is more favorable than Corning Natural Gas.

Volatility and Risk

Crestwood Equity Partners has a beta of 4.13, meaning that its share price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corning Natural Gas has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crestwood Equity Partners beats Corning Natural Gas on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services. The S&T segment provides crude oil and natural gas storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers. The MS&L segment offers natural gas liquid (NGL) and crude oil storage, as well as marketing and transportation services to producers, refiners, marketers, and other customers. The company owns and operates natural gas facilities with approximately 2.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas/day (Bcf/d) of gathering capacity and 0.9 Bcf/d of processing capacity; with approximately 2.5 MMBbls of storage capacity, as well as portfolio of transportation assets with a capacity of transporting approximately 1.3 MMBbls/day of NGLs; and crude oil facilities with approximately 125,000 Bbls/d of gathering capacity, 1.9 million barrels of storage capacity, 20,000 Bbls/d of transportation capacity, and 180,000 Bbls/d of rail loading capacity. It also has ownership interests in natural gas facilities with approximately 0.3 Bcf/d of gathering capacity, 0.2 Bcf/d of processing capacity, 75.8 Bcf of certificated working storage capacity, and 1.6 Bcf/d of transportation capacity; and crude oil facilities with approximately 380,000 Bbls of working storage capacity. Crestwood Equity GP LLC serves as the general partner of Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Inergy L.P. and changed its name to Crestwood Equity Partners LP in October 2013. Crestwood Equity Partners LP was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Corning Natural Gas Company Profile

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 425 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,800 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 21 miles of gas distribution pipe. It also transports and compresses gas for a gas producer from its gathering network into an interstate pipeline. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the Corning, Hammondsport, and Virgil areas, as well as in Pike county; and distributes to two other gas utilities that serve the Elmira and Bath areas of New York. Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.

