Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €90.00 by UBS Group

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €96.28 ($113.27).

Shares of Continental stock opened at €93.04 ($109.46) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €88.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €83.82. Continental has a 1-year low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 1-year high of €133.10 ($156.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.72.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

