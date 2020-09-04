Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the July 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Continental from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

CTTAY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.86. 56,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,232. Continental has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

