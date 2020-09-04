Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Update

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the July 30th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNSWF traded down $30.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,155.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 735. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $746.28 and a twelve month high of $1,284.40.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $12.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 103.12%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

CNSWF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Pi Financial cut shares of Constellation Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.