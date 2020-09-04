CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Short Interest Update

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the July 30th total of 64,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.10% of CONSOL Coal Resources worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CCR shares. ValuEngine raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

Shares of NYSE CCR opened at $3.41 on Friday. CONSOL Coal Resources has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $100.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.20). CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

