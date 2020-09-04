Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Short Interest Up 39.4% in August

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the July 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CSVI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,436. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.59. Computer Services has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Computer Services stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as equipment and supply sales.

