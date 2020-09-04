Comparing SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SAFE T GRP LTD/S and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAFE T GRP LTD/S -259.98% -79.15% -33.67% Grid Dynamics N/A -10.19% -4.05%

Risk and Volatility

SAFE T GRP LTD/S has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SAFE T GRP LTD/S and Grid Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAFE T GRP LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Grid Dynamics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Grid Dynamics has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.52%. Given Grid Dynamics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than SAFE T GRP LTD/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SAFE T GRP LTD/S and Grid Dynamics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAFE T GRP LTD/S $3.28 million 0.02 -$13.00 million N/A N/A Grid Dynamics N/A N/A -$3.32 million N/A N/A

Grid Dynamics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SAFE T GRP LTD/S.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats SAFE T GRP LTD/S on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SAFE T GRP LTD/S Company Profile

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics International, Inc. is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Ramon, California with additional offices in Plano, Texas; Saint Petersburg and Saratov, Russia; Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Lviv, Ukraine; Belgrade, Serbia; and Krakow, Poland. As of April 7, 2017, Grid Dynamics International, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Automated Systems Holdings Limited.

