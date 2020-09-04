Comparing Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Retail Properties of America and New Residential Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Properties of America $481.69 million 2.98 $32.40 million $1.08 6.21 New Residential Investment $1.77 billion 1.78 $563.30 million $2.17 3.48

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Properties of America. New Residential Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Properties of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Properties of America and New Residential Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Properties of America 0.66% 0.42% 0.18% New Residential Investment -74.42% 14.32% 2.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of New Residential Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of New Residential Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Retail Properties of America has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Retail Properties of America and New Residential Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Properties of America 2 3 2 0 2.00 New Residential Investment 0 1 9 0 2.90

Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus price target of $8.71, suggesting a potential upside of 29.87%. New Residential Investment has a consensus price target of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 64.24%. Given New Residential Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Residential Investment is more favorable than Retail Properties of America.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats Retail Properties of America on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs. It also invests in real estate securities and residential mortgage loans, as well as in consumer loans, including unsecured and homeowner loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

