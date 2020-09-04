Comparing Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Metalla Royalty & Streaming and Harmony Gold Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metalla Royalty & Streaming N/A N/A N/A Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A

12.0% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metalla Royalty & Streaming and Harmony Gold Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metalla Royalty & Streaming $2.70 million 121.58 -$4.87 million ($0.13) -67.31 Harmony Gold Mining $1.87 billion 1.74 -$183.79 million $0.14 43.07

Metalla Royalty & Streaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harmony Gold Mining. Metalla Royalty & Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Gold Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and Harmony Gold Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metalla Royalty & Streaming 0 0 1 0 3.00 Harmony Gold Mining 1 0 1 0 2.00

Metalla Royalty & Streaming currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.86%. Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus target price of $4.10, indicating a potential downside of 32.01%. Given Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Metalla Royalty & Streaming is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Metalla Royalty & Streaming on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi-Golpu, a gold-copper project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke, a gold-copper project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.

