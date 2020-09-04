Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Short Interest Up 43.7% in August

Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,975,900 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the July 30th total of 1,375,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,975.9 days.

Several research firms have commented on CMLEF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cominar REIT from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cominar REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from $12.50 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from $9.75 to $8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cominar REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMLEF remained flat at $$5.45 during trading on Friday. Cominar REIT has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

