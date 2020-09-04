Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Short Interest Up 43.7% in August

Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,975,900 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the July 30th total of 1,375,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,975.9 days.

Several research firms have commented on CMLEF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cominar REIT from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cominar REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from $12.50 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from $9.75 to $8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cominar REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMLEF remained flat at $$5.45 during trading on Friday. Cominar REIT has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

