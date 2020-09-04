Colin McCavana Sells 1,646,154 Shares of Northern Minerals Ltd (ASX:NTU) Stock

Northern Minerals Ltd (ASX:NTU) insider Colin McCavana sold 1,646,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total value of A$59,261.54 ($42,329.67).

Colin McCavana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Colin McCavana bought 500,000 shares of Northern Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$9,500.00 ($6,785.71).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.08.

Northern Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of rare earth element mineral interests in Australia. The company explores for dysprosium, lutetium, and terbium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Browns Range project located to the south east of Halls Creek in northern Western Australia.

