Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 81.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. 367,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,362. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $800.00 million, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.