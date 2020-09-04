Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $108.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CGEAF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.00.

OTCMKTS CGEAF traded up $22.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 796. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average of $73.96. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $65.65 and a one year high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

