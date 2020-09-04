CMC Markets’ (CMCX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

CMCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CMC Markets from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 284 ($3.71).

Shares of CMCX traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 311 ($4.06). 865,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,581. The stock has a market cap of $899.15 million and a P/E ratio of 10.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 321.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 235.17. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 375.50 ($4.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.18 ($0.16) per share. This is a positive change from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $2.85. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

