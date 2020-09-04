CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.75 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.80% from the stock’s previous close.

DOCRF traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. 1,755,065 shares of the company were exchanged.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. It also operates and manages primary care clinics and pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Premier Health Group Inc and changed its name to CloudMD Software & Services Inc in February 2020.

