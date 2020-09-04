CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.75 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.80% from the stock’s previous close.
DOCRF traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. 1,755,065 shares of the company were exchanged.
About CloudMD Software & Services
