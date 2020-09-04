CloudMD Software & Services’ (DOCRF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock.

CloudMD Software & Services stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. 1,755,065 shares of the company were exchanged.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. It also operates and manages primary care clinics and pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Premier Health Group Inc and changed its name to CloudMD Software & Services Inc in February 2020.

