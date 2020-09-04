CloudMD Software & Services’ (DOCRF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.70 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Tuesday.

DOCRF stock opened at $1.27 on Friday.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. It also operates and manages primary care clinics and pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Premier Health Group Inc and changed its name to CloudMD Software & Services Inc in February 2020.

