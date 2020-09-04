Cloudbric Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Cloudbric token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $32,953.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric's total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,764,609 tokens. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Cloudbric's official website is www.cloudbric.io.

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

