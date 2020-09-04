CloakCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $13,512.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $716,593.07 and approximately $13,512.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001258 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004802 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000538 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00030418 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,496,818 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

