Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAKSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

