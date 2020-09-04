Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Network International (LON:NETW)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Network International from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Network International from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Network International from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Network International from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Network International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 518.57 ($6.78).

NETW opened at GBX 385.40 ($5.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 425.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 442.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18. Network International has a 12-month low of GBX 317 ($4.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 656 ($8.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.36.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

