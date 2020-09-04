Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASML. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 16th. lowered shares of ASML from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $383.60.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $376.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $402.86. The company has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in ASML by 571.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in ASML by 34.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.