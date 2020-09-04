Citigroup Cuts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $55.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.48.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.65. 77,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Ciena has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $1,094,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,270. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 85,451 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Ciena by 363.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,151,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $1,677,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

