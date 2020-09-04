Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura upped their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $54,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $448,460.00. Insiders have sold 174,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 294.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615,896 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ciena by 361.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,824 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ciena by 45.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,808 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 32.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 60.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,342,000 after acquiring an additional 692,647 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

