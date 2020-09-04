Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $64.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $45.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.86. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $54,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,270 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Ciena by 3.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ciena by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 57.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.