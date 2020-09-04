CIBC Increases Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to $2.75

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC from $2.50 to $2.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of CPG opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $926.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $190.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.60 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 155.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. Analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 118.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,637,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469,730 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 80.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,380,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,217 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at $2,613,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 880.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,792,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 70.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,042,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

