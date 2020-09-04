Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $201.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.00.

CHDN opened at $172.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.17 and a 200 day moving average of $125.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $183.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

