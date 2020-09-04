Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the July 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHGCY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. 45,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.04. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $34.90.
About Chugai Pharmaceutical
