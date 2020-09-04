Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the July 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHGCY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. 45,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.04. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of prescription medicines in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Alecensa, Perjeta, Xeloda, Tarceva, Kadcyla, Zelboraf, Neutrogin, Tecentriq, and Gazyva; bone and joint diseases/autoimmune diseases comprise Actemra, Edirol, Suvenyl, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and transplant, immunology, infectious, and other diseases comprise Tamiflu, CellCept, Copegus, and Hemlibra.

